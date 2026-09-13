Irish Post Shop
'Predatory' Co. Antrim takeaway owner jailed for sexual abuse of young girls 
News

'Predatory' Co. Antrim takeaway owner jailed for sexual abuse of young girls 

Alan Potter

A CO. ANTRIM takeaway owner has been sentenced to four years' imprisonment for sexually abusing young girls over more than two decades. 

At Antrim Crown Court on Friday, 48-year-old Alan Potter was jailed for 13 counts of non-recent sexual abuse offences against girls that worked for him between 2002 and 2023. 

The offences included gross indecency, sexual assault, sexual communication with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity. 

"Potter was a local businessman and an employer — someone these young girls should have been able to trust," said Detective Constable Meehan of the PSNI. 

"Instead, he exploited that position for his own sexual gratification, subjecting them to behaviour that was predatory, calculated and completely unacceptable."

Arrest

On February 20, 2023, Potter was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a report was received that he had sexually touched a female member of staff at his takeaway.  

Following this report, three further victims came forward to report similar offending against them when they were employees at the same premises.   

On December 13, 2023, Potter was charged with a total of 18 counts of sexual offences.  

"I want to pay particular tribute to the victims in this case," added DC Meehan. 

"Coming forward and speaking about sexual abuse takes immense courage.  

"Their bravery in reporting what happened and supporting our investigation has ultimately helped us bring this offender before the courts to answer for his actions. 

"No young person should ever have to experience sexual abuse or exploitation, whether in the workplace or anywhere else.  

"Those who seek to abuse positions of trust should be under no illusion: we will robustly investigate reports made to us."

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Antrim

Related
News 3 days ago

Man dubbed one of the 'main instigators' of 2025 Ballymena riots is jailed 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 3 days ago

'He took my innocence': Survivor welcomes sentencing of Co. Antrim man for child abuse offences 

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 1 month ago

'Terrifying ordeal': Arrest after employee stabbed during off-licence robbery in Co. Antrim

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Business 2 days ago

Investment in new AI centre of excellence set to bring 100 jobs to Northern Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

David Ireland’s debut play gets London revival

By: Fiona Audley

Entertainment 2 days ago

Play documenting life of iconic Irish writer Nuala O’Faoláin set for premiere

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Witness appeal after petrol bomb attack on house with resident inside

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

‘Important milestone’ reached in redevelopment of National Library of Ireland

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 days ago

Clamping to be phased out in Dublin with more focus on fines and towing

By: Fiona Audley