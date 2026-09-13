'Predatory' Co. Antrim takeaway owner jailed for sexual abuse of young girls 

A CO. ANTRIM takeaway owner has been sentenced to four years' imprisonment for sexually abusing young girls over more than two decades.

At Antrim Crown Court on Friday, 48-year-old Alan Potter was jailed for 13 counts of non-recent sexual abuse offences against girls that worked for him between 2002 and 2023.

The offences included gross indecency, sexual assault, sexual communication with a child and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

"Potter was a local businessman and an employer — someone these young girls should have been able to trust," said Detective Constable Meehan of the PSNI.

"Instead, he exploited that position for his own sexual gratification, subjecting them to behaviour that was predatory, calculated and completely unacceptable."

Arrest

On February 20, 2023, Potter was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a report was received that he had sexually touched a female member of staff at his takeaway.

Following this report, three further victims came forward to report similar offending against them when they were employees at the same premises.

On December 13, 2023, Potter was charged with a total of 18 counts of sexual offences.

"I want to pay particular tribute to the victims in this case," added DC Meehan.

"Coming forward and speaking about sexual abuse takes immense courage.

"Their bravery in reporting what happened and supporting our investigation has ultimately helped us bring this offender before the courts to answer for his actions.

"No young person should ever have to experience sexual abuse or exploitation, whether in the workplace or anywhere else.

"Those who seek to abuse positions of trust should be under no illusion: we will robustly investigate reports made to us."

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