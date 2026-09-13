Man wanted by Britain's NCA over multi-million pound fraud is arrested in Dublin 

A MAN wanted by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) in connection with a multi-million pound fraud has been arrested in Dublin.

Edwin Omokhuale, 39, was detained by gardaí on an arrest warrant issued by Britain just as he was preparing to board a flight to Paris at Dublin Airport on Wednesday.

He faces charges of money laundering in connection with a fraud committed against an Australian mining company of around US$23m (€19.8m, £17m) in early 2023.

The alleged fraudsters, who investigators believe were based in Britain, are suspected of deceiving company employees into sending money to accounts they controlled.

Omokhuale, who lived in Britain at the time of the fraud, subsequently appeared in court in Dublin as extradition proceedings to bring him back to Britain got underway.

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