Arrest after cocaine disguised as lollipops discovered at Dublin Airport 

A MAN has been arrested after €500,000 worth of cocaine was found at Dublin Airport disguised as lollipops.

Revenue officers assisted by the Ballymun Drugs Unit seized the 5kg of cocaine at the airport on Thursday.

The illicit drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight that originated in Brazil.

Officers discovered the drugs concealed within bags of lollipops.

A man in his 60s was arrested by An Garda Síochána in connection with the investigation and was later charged.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.

In follow up searches, An Garda Síochána seized €16,000 in cash and a further quantity of various controlled drugs valued at €14,500.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

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