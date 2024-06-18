First look at Anne-Marie Duff in second series of Suspect
FANS of the Channel 4 thriller Suspect have been treated to a sneak preview from the second series of the popular drama.

A selection of images have been released this week showing lead character Dr Susannah Newman, played by Anne-Marie Duff, and a host of new faces who have been signed up for the next instalment.

Anne-Marie Duff returns to the role of Dr Susannah Newman in series two of Suspect

The eight-part drama, which will be broadcast over the summer, picks up where series one left viewers.

Dr Newman is on a quest to find the truth about her daughter’s tragic death.

Ben Miller, who plays Superintendent Richard Grove, also returns for the second series

However, when a mysterious new client Jon, played by Dominic Cooper, makes a disturbing confession under hypnosis, she is forced to embark on her own deadly mission to save a life – something she could not do for her own daughter.

Tamsin Greig has joined the cast for series two of the Channel 4 drama

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama, series two welcomes the likes of Tamsin Greig, Natasha Groves and Eddie Marsden to the cast, while Ben Miller returns to the role of Detective Superintendent Richard Grove.

London-born Duff, whose parents hail from Donegal, is excited to be back in the role of Dr Newman.

Eddie Marsden has also joined the cast

“I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman,” the actor, who has also starred in the Apple TV hit series Bad Sisters, said of the show’s return.

“Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series,” she added.

Directed by Carolina Giammetta the series, which has been filming since last year, has been written by Joy Wilkinson and David Allison.

Suspect is adapted from the Danish original Forhøret (Face to Face) created by Christoffer Boe and written by Christoffer Boe and Anna Juul.

