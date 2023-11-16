Anne-Marie Duff warns fans to expect ‘lots of twists and turns’ as filming for Suspect series two begins

FILMING for the second series of the Channel 4 thriller Suspect is underway – with Anne-Marie Duff returning to lead and a host of new faces joining her.

Following its successful first instalment in 2022, led by Irish actor James Nesbitt, the action picks back up where it left off in the eight-part drama, which will air in 2024.

London-born Duff, whose parents hail from Donegal, reprises her role as Dr Susannah Newman, who is on a desperate quest to track down a self-confessed serial killer before he kills again.

Ben Miller, who plays her former lover Detective Superintendent Richard Grove, also returns for the second series.

The pair are also joined by a number of new additions to the cast including Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsden.

“I’m so pleased to be returning to Suspect to be able to dig deeper into the character of Dr Susannah Newman,” Duff, who has also starred in the Apple TV hit series Bad Sisters, said this week.

“Expect lots of twists, turns and revelations alongside more questions to be answered. I can’t wait for viewers to see what we’ve done with the second series.”

Earlier this year Duff, who first shot to fame in the 2004 in Shameless, won the Best Supporting Actress Bafta for her performance in Bad Sisters, which is written by and also stars fellow Irish woman Sharon Horgan.

Filming has already begun on Suspect series two, which is being produced by Eagle Eye Drama and is written by Joy Wilkinson and David Allison.

Ben Wadey, Channel 4 Drama Commissioning Executive, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama again to be bringing back Suspect for a second series.

“With Anne-Marie Duff returning as Dr Susannah Newman plus a truly spectacular ensemble cast that includes Dominic Cooper, Tamsin Greig and Eddie Marsan, Channel 4 viewers are truly in for a ride when this hits our screens.”

Jo McGrath, Executive Producer for Eagle Eye Drama added: “Suspect Season 2 kicks off with a chilling opening episode, this time with the outstanding Anne-Marie Duff in the title role, joined by a cast of stellar actors and the series will build to a terrifying climax.

“Director Carolina Giammetta has assembled a phenomenal crew and I know she will deliver an utterly compelling series.”

Suspect is adapted from the Danish original Forhøret (Face to Face) created by Christoffer Boe and written by Christoffer Boe and Anna Juul.