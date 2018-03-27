Irish actress takes female lead in revival of Shakespeare's greatest tragedy

SECOND generation Irish actress Anne-Marie Duff takes the lead female role in a London revival of the Scottish tragedy Macbeth.

The production, directed by Rufus Norris – who returns to Shakespeare after 25 years - is currently proving a sell out at the National Theatre in London.

Duff was born in Hayes, West London, to parents hailing from rural Donegal.

Her father was a painter and decorator, while her mother worked in a shoe shop.

"They taught me many things,” she has previously said of her parents.

“Most of all that it is vital in life just to turn up. To turn up for people, to be present, to have the conversation. This has emboldened me, given me greater empathy."

The actor, who was previously married to her former Shameless co-star James McEvoy, has a son Brendan with him, who is named after her father.

Duff found her breakthrough role in the hit Channel 4 series, which aired from 2004 to 2013.

Since then she has gone on to become a highly sought after stage and screen star.

Currently she is wowing crowds at the National as the bloodthirsty Lady Macbeth, starring alongside Rory Kinnear as her equally ruthless husband.

Stephen Boxer, Kevin Harvey and Patrick O’Kane also star in the production, which runs at the National Theatre until June 23.

