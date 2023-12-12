Irish actors lead the charge as Golden Globe nominations 2024 announced

IRISH actors Barry Keoghan, Cillian Murphy and Andrew Scott have all been nominated for a Golden Globe.

The 2024 award nominations, which were revealed yesterday by Cedric ‘The Entertainer’ and Wilmer Valderrama, confirmed the three Irish men will go head to head in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama category next year.

Keoghan is nominated for his performance in Saltburn, Murphy for his role in Oppenheimer and Scott for his lead role in All of Us Strangers, in which he stars alongside fellow Irishman Paul Mescal.

Each actor has been nominated previously, with Keoghan nominated for 2021 hit The Banshees of Inisherin, Murphy for Breakfast on Pluto in 2006 and Scott previously nominated for Fleabag in 2020.

Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the overall nominations with eight and nine nods respectively, for the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards.

Other movies earning multiple nominations include Apple’s Killers of the Flower Moon, and Searchlight’s Poor Things, which both received seven nominations.

And two women are among the contenders for Best Director gong, with Greta Gerwig, nominated for Barbie, going up against Celine Song for Past Lives.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will take place January 7, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton, its home since 1961.