Fleetwood Mac's 'Rumours' named top selling vinyl record in Ireland for 2021

FLEETWOOD MAC have topped the list of best selling vinyl records in Ireland for 2021 for their 1977 album 'Rumours'.

The album features classic songs such as 'Dreams', 'The Chain' and 'Go Your Own Way'.

Data from Official Charts and IRMA (Irish Recorded Music Association) shows that the British-American rock band's album topped the format's sales, and that overall, vinyl accounted for nearly one tenth of the Irish albums market in 2021.

This represents a 9.8% increase with 407,000 vinyl records sold overall, up from 309,000 in 2020 and 218,000 in 2019.

Resurgence of the vinyl format has helped power standout growth of 35% in the overall value of Ireland’s albums market to €18.477m, up from €13.676m in 2020.

While Rumours took the top spot, the biggest 2021 vinyl release went to Adele for her album '30'.

This year’s global breakthrough artist Olivia Rodrigo dominated both the Irish Singles and Albums Charts in 2021, with her debut 'Sour' finishing top of the end-of-year Irish Album Chart Top 50.

The album remained at no.1 on the Irish Albums chart for 14 weeks, the most for a female artist in five years since Adele's 25 reigned at no.1 for 16 non-consecutive weeks throughout 2015 and 2016. Sour also finished the year as the most-streamed album in Ireland.

The second biggest album in Ireland last year came from Dermot Kennedy and his 2019 debut, 'Without Fear'.

The return of singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran brought with it Ireland’s top single of the year - 'Bad Habits'. Olivia Rodrigo took the second and third spots for her songs 'Drivers License' and 'Good 4 U'.

The biggest album released by an Irish artist last year was Picture This' 'Life In Colour' while Inhaler's 'It Won't Always Be Like This' was the biggest debut album released by an Irish artist in 2021.

Willie Kavanagh, spokesperson for the IRMA, said:

"During challenging times for many businesses and sectors, we’re delighted to see resilience and growth in the Irish music market.

"While premium audio has powered the expansion of the singles landscape, the continued adoption and collectability of vinyl means the format now makes up one tenth of album consumption, and has played an important role in driving up the value of Ireland’s albums market by over a third this year.

"There’s never been more ways for Irish music fans to access their favourite music, and these robust market numbers for 2021 demonstrate the ability of both digital and physical formats to coexist and thrive.

"A special mention also to Inhaler for an outstanding breakthrough year, bringing home the biggest Irish debut album of the year, as well as becoming the first homegrown debut act to top the UK chart in over a decade too. Congratulations!"