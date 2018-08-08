Friends star Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for 'emergency surgery' after suffering ruptured bowel

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry has been forced to undergo emergency surgery for a ruptured bowel, according to reports.

Perry, 48, was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation.

A representative for the actor said: "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

Gastrointestinal perforations can become life-threatening if left untreated and include symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

According to RadarOnline, Perry also underwent a tracheostomy to help him breathe.

Perry became one of the most recognisable faces in the world after he was cast in the iconic 90s sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The actor struggled with drug and alcohol addictions throughout his time on the show, and entered rehab in both 1997 and 2001 to recover from his use of vicodin, methadone, amphetamines and alcohol.

In 2016, Perry debuted his dark comedy play The End of Longing at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End, before bringing the production across the pond to New York City last year.