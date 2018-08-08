Friends star Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for 'emergency surgery' after suffering ruptured bowel
Entertainment

Friends star Matthew Perry rushed to hospital for 'emergency surgery' after suffering ruptured bowel

FRIENDS actor Matthew Perry has been forced to undergo emergency surgery for a ruptured bowel, according to reports.

Perry, 48, was rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening after suffering a gastrointestinal perforation.

A representative for the actor said: "He is grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."

Gastrointestinal perforations can become life-threatening if left untreated and include symptoms such as severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

According to RadarOnline, Perry also underwent a tracheostomy to help him breathe.

Advertisement

Perry became one of the most recognisable faces in the world after he was cast in the iconic 90s sitcom alongside Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

The actor struggled with drug and alcohol addictions throughout his time on the show, and entered rehab in both 1997 and 2001 to recover from his use of vicodin, methadone, amphetamines and alcohol.

In 2016, Perry debuted his dark comedy play The End of Longing at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End, before bringing the production across the pond to New York City last year.

See More: Friends, Hospital, LA, Matthew Perry, Surgery

Related

Jennifer Aniston has a go at the Irish accent...with mixed results
Entertainment 1 year ago

Jennifer Aniston has a go at the Irish accent...with mixed results

By: Irish Post

Father Ted actor launches bid to become next President of Ireland
Entertainment 6 days ago

Father Ted actor launches bid to become next President of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Fans help Derry Girls scoop another award as show is named Radio Times Comedy Champion
Entertainment 1 week ago

Fans help Derry Girls scoop another award as show is named Radio Times Comedy Champion

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Tom Hardy reveals how Conor McGregor inspired his portrayal of Venom
News 47 minutes ago

Tom Hardy reveals how Conor McGregor inspired his portrayal of Venom

By: Jack Beresford

Holidaymaker slams Venice café for charging him £38 for two coffees and two waters
News 1 hour ago

Holidaymaker slams Venice café for charging him £38 for two coffees and two waters

By: Jack Beresford

Gay Byrne celebrates 84th birthday as company funds climb to over €600k
News 1 hour ago

Gay Byrne celebrates 84th birthday as company funds climb to over €600k

By: Ryan Price

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin man
News 4 hours ago

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Dublin man

By: Ryan Price

Women from the North will be able to access abortion services in Ireland, says health minister
News 13 hours ago

Women from the North will be able to access abortion services in Ireland, says health minister

By: Gerard Donaghy