Gabriel Byrne returning to Broadway with one-man show
Entertainment

GABRIEL BYRNE is making his return to Broadway with the US premiere of his autobiographical one-man show Walking with Ghosts in October.

The show, which is based on Byrne's memoir of the same name, received its world premiere at Dublin's Gaiety Theatre earlier this year and has since been staged at the National Opera House, Wexford and the Edinburgh International Festival.

Byrne will perform Walking with Ghosts at the Apollo in London's West End from 6 to 17 September before starting his 11-week Broadway run at the Music Box Theatre on 18 October, with the official opening night on 27 October.

Byrne's previous Broadway credits include Tony Award-nominated performances in A Moon for the Misbegotten and Long Day's Journey into Night.

Walking with Ghosts is directed by three-time Emmy Award-winning director Lonny Price, and the creative team also includes Sinéad McKenna (set and lighting designer), Joan O'Clery (costume designer) and Sinéad Diskin (composer and sound designer).

