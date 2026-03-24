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Graham Norton, Philippa Dunne and Erin Doherty scoop BAFTA nominations
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Graham Norton, Philippa Dunne and Erin Doherty scoop BAFTA nominations

GRAHAM NORTON, Phillipa Dunne and Erin Doherty are among the Irish nominees for this year’s BAFTA television awards.

The Graham Norton Show is nominated for the Best Entertainment Show award

Born in Dublin, but raised in Co. Cork, Norton is nominated for the Best Entertainment Show BAFTA for his long-standing chat show The Graham Norton Show.

Dunne, who was also born in Dublin, but raised in Co. Mayo, is up for the Best Actress in a Comedy gong, for her performance as Anne Flynn in the 2025 Christmas special of Amandaland.

Phillipa Dunne, second from left, starred in the Amandaland Christmas special

Co-stars Lucy Punch and Jennifer Saunders are also nominated for the same award.

Erin Doherty, whose grandfather hails from Carndonagh in Donegal, was born and raised in Crawley, west London.

She has been nominated for two BAFTAs for her work in 2025.

Erin Doherty has received two BAFTA TV Award nominations

Doherty is up for the Leading Actress award for her role in the Disney+ series A Thousand Blows, and the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in the Netflix hit Adolescence.

Elsewhere Paddy Considine, whose father hailed from Limerick city and mother’s family hailed from Dublin, has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Mobland.

Belfast-based police drama Blue Lights is up for a BAFTA TV award

Northern Irish based series Blue Lights has been nominated for Best Drama Series, an award it previously won in 2025.

Announcing all the nominees today, Jane Millichip, CEO of BAFTA, said: “2025 has been an exceptional year for television, reflected in 124 nominated programmes that highlight the strength and originality of British storytelling.”

She added: “From powerful documentaries and standout comedy to homegrown drama and the international series that captured global attention, this year’s nominees demonstrate a medium at its creative peak.

"It’s especially exciting to see so many first‑time performance nominees, showcasing the vibrant new talent shaping the future of our industry.”

The BAFTA TV awards ceremony will be hosted by Greg Davies on Sunday, May 10.

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See More: BAFTA, Erin Doherty, Graham Norton, Philippa Dunne

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