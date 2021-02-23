Greatest Showman director working on new Robbie Williams biopic
Entertainment

Greatest Showman director working on new Robbie Williams biopic

A BIOPIC on the life of Robbie Williams is in the works, with some big names taking part in the project.

Director of the hit musical The Greatest Showman, Michael Gracey, said the biopic will explore Robbie Williams's life and his battle with his demons, after the director spent a significant amount of time with the singer to research the film.

He told US entertainment outlet Deadline that the biopic-- titled Better Man-- will showcase the rise of the singer, from his formative years with Take That through to his incredibly successful solo career.

However, as for how Williams will be portrayed in the film, that is "top secret", according to director Gracey, who said he wants the film to be done "in a really original way".

"It’s this fantastical story, and I want to represent it in its harsh reality all the way to these moments of pure fantasy," he said.

Advertisement

Robbie Williams is an "Everyman" who had his own struggles with alcohol and substance abuse, and he likely won't be portrayed as some untouchable figure.

Robbie Williams claims his signature hit 'Angels' was inspired by an encounter with a ghost. Relatable: Williams won't be portrayed as some untouchable figure, director Michael Gracey says

"Unlike some people who were born prodigies or musical geniuses and you follow the narrative of the world catching up to their brilliance, this isn’t that story," Gracey told Deadline.

He added: "When I was talking to [Robbie], the details of what was going on inside him when something completely different might have been taking place around him, not only is it unique, it’s an interesting way to come at a musical biopic.

"It’s because he has such a unique way of talking about his life, and he was so open about it. If we can present it in an original way it would reflect how original this is, but also, how relatable it is. It’s not often you can tell extraordinary fantastical stories that everyone can relate to."

Australian native Gracey is best-known for directing the box office hit The Greatest Showman, which made a whopping $435 million during its time in theatres.

Advertisement

He was also the executive producer on the Elton John  biopic Rocketman, another musical hit released in 2019.

 

See More: Biopic, Elton John, Michael Gracey, Robbie Williams, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman

Related

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic
Entertainment 4 months ago

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic

By: Rachael O'Connor

Boyzone biopic on the way as band in talks with Hollywood film studios
Entertainment 5 months ago

Boyzone biopic on the way as band in talks with Hollywood film studios

By: Rachael O'Connor

U2 admit interest in getting their own film biopic after success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman
News 1 year ago

U2 admit interest in getting their own film biopic after success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

By: Aidan Lonergan

Latest

Dedicated TV channel launched to show SIX-DAY Irish St Patrick's Festival
Life & Style 33 minutes ago

Dedicated TV channel launched to show SIX-DAY Irish St Patrick's Festival

By: Rachael O'Connor

One in three Irish people found to be regularly travelling more than 10km from their home
News 49 minutes ago

One in three Irish people found to be regularly travelling more than 10km from their home

By: Harry Brent

Joe Biden to speak of immense pride in his Irish heritage in special Irish-American Gala
News 5 hours ago

Joe Biden to speak of immense pride in his Irish heritage in special Irish-American Gala

By: Rachael O'Connor

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead
News 6 hours ago

'Heartbroken' President Biden leads moment of silence as US passes 500,000 dead

By: Rachael O'Connor

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?
News 20 hours ago

When is Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah and how can I watch it?

By: Harry Brent