Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic
Entertainment

Young Irish actor Ruairi O'Connor to play Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic

ONE OF Ireland's up and coming actors has secured the role of a lifetime.

Dubliner Ruairi O'Connor has a spate of popular Irish films and TV shows under his belt, including Handsome Devil and Can't Cope Won't Cope, and his career is now taking him overseas as he is set to star as Buddy Holly in upcoming biopic Clear Lake.

The Hollywood film depicts how Holly and other rock-n-roll musicians of the 1950's used their music and large platforms to help raise awareness for civil rights issues prevalent in the US at the time.

Buddy Holly's tragic death became known as 'The Day Music Died' (Image: Brunswick Records)
Advertisement

On what is famously known as "The Day Music Died", Buddy Holly was killed in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa on 3 February 1959.

Fellow musicians Ritchie Valens and 'Big Bopper' JP Richardson were also victims of the crash, which is guaranteed to be a pivotal point in the upcoming biopic.

According to Clear Lake producer Rick French, who spoke to Vanity Fair, Ruairi was chosen for the role as his audition "really stood out" from the hundreds of other audition tapes and interviews.

"He’s a terrific young actor who exudes charisma and he’s also a very accomplished musician who our team believes can handle this very challenging role," French told the outlet.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Ruairi O’Connor speaks onstage during the Starz 2019 Winter TCA Panel (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Starz)

The Lir Academy graduate will make his next big appearance in the eagerly anticipated The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It, set to hit cinemas in 2021.

Advertisement

Clear Lake is still in pre-production and won't be available any time soon, but watch this space-- Ruairi O'Connor is certainly one to watch.

 

See More: Biopic, Buddy Holly, Clear Lake, Ruairi O'connor

Related

Boyzone biopic on the way as band in talks with Hollywood film studios
Entertainment 3 weeks ago

Boyzone biopic on the way as band in talks with Hollywood film studios

By: Rachael O'Connor

U2 admit interest in getting their own film biopic after success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman
News 1 year ago

U2 admit interest in getting their own film biopic after success of Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman

By: Aidan Lonergan

Liam Gallagher is furious that the new Oasis film will debut in London and not Manchester
Entertainment 4 years ago

Liam Gallagher is furious that the new Oasis film will debut in London and not Manchester

By: Jo O'Reilly

Latest

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city
News 57 minutes ago

Plans to build Ireland's tallest building approved in Cork city

By: Harry Brent

Auschwitz survivor Walter Bujakowski passes away in Cork aged 98
News 1 hour ago

Auschwitz survivor Walter Bujakowski passes away in Cork aged 98

By: Rachael O'Connor

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away
Comment 2 hours ago

Trust in government is gradually ebbing away

By: Paul Donovan

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career
Entertainment 2 hours ago

Special edition stamps released to celebrate U2's incredible career

By: Rachael O'Connor

Taoiseach orders country to work from home again to reduce rising Covid-19 transmission rates
News 2 hours ago

Taoiseach orders country to work from home again to reduce rising Covid-19 transmission rates

By: Harry Brent