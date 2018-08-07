Why Harrison Ford’s The Fugitive Is The Ultimate St. Patrick’s Day Movie

Everyone knows that Die Hard is the ultimate Christmas Day movie, but which ranks as the ultimate St. Patrick's Day film?

The answer is something you might not expect: Harrison Ford's excellent big screen remake of The Fugitive.

It's the only movie worth watching come March 17th and might rank as the ultimate St. Patrick's Day action movie. Here are just a few reasons why.

7. It's set on St. Patrick's Day

The events of The Fugitive see Richard Kimble (Ford) on the run, after being wrongly convicted of the murder of his wife, in the days running up to, during and after St. Patrick's Day.

He even evades Tommy Lee Jones' US Marshall Samuel Gerard, by ducking into a parade while Chicago's famous dyed green river also features.

6. Harrison Ford is Irish

Not only was the film's original star, Alec Baldwin, of Irish descent but the man that ended up replacing him on the project can also lay claim to roots on the Emerald Isle.

Ford's father, Christopher, is Irish Catholic and the actor is famously proud of his links to Ireland.

5. It's one for the whole family

The Fugitive was a critical and commercial smash that ended up getting nominated for seven Oscars back in 1994.

It won one, with Jones taking home the Best Supporting Actor Award for his work as Gerard.

If that doesn't convince your family it's worth watching, nothing will.

4. There's a Christian message

Saint Patrick embarked on a mission spreading the word of the good book back in the day, so it makes sense that The Fugitive's central protagonist should adopt a similar Christian sensibility.

Kimble is a kind, honest man to a fault and even has his own "leap of faith" off of a dam near the start.

Sure, he evades the authorities, but he's fighting for truth and justice much like a patron saint.

He also saves an injured policeman from certain death at the start of the film and later blows his cover after saving another life at a hospital.

Oh, and at one point sports a Jesus-like beard.

3. (Metaphorical) snakes also feature

Ford's Kimble is on a quest to drive all the (metaphorical) snakes out of his life.

They include the one-armed assassin responsible for the death of his wife and Jeroen Krabbé's snake-like Dr. Charles Nichols - the mastermind behind the scheme.

Banish those snakes, Kimble.

2. Harrison Ford looks hungover throughout

Constantly sweaty, out of breath and generally disheveled, Ford's appearance in this movie is a stark reminder of what awaits anyone enjoying a heavy session on St. Patrick's Day.

He's a total mess and you will be too the morning after the night before.

1. It ends with a knees-up

By the end of the movie, Gerard and Kimble have made friends, heading off in a police car together for what we would like to imagine are a couple of pints in a dark Irish bar somewhere.

The best way to end any manhunt, if you ask us.