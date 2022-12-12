Harry claims 'they were happy to lie to protect by brother' in new trailer for Netflix series
Harry claims 'they were happy to lie to protect by brother' in new trailer for Netflix series

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala at the Hilton Midtown in New York City on December 6, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

PRINCE HARRY has claimed that people were "happy to lie" to protect Prince William, but were "never" willing to tell the truth to protect him and his wife Meghan Markle.

In the trailer for the second volume of the Sussexes' Netflix series, Harry mentions "institutional gaslighting", while his wife says she was "being fed to the wolves."

The first three episodes of the tell-all docuseries were released last week, with the remaining three to be released this week.

In the 90-second clip, Harry is heard saying: "I wonder what would’ve happened to us had we not got out when we did."

Meghan adds: "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

The duke also can be heard saying: "I said, ‘We need to get out of here’."

 

"I've always felt as though his was a fight worth fighting for," he also says.

The first three episodes delved into how the couple met, Harry's experiences with the tabloids growing up, as well as Markle's experience of racism from within the institution and British tabloids.

It also discusses the tumultuous relationship between Markle and her father and half-sister, with Markle's mother and niece featuring.

Harry and Meghan signed deals, thought to be worth more than £100 million, with Netflix and Spotify after quitting as working members of the royal family in March 2020, with the docuseries being their first project from the streaming giant.

Markle also recently released the first season Spotify original podcast 'Archetypes', where she investigates, dissects, and subverts the labels that try to hold women back. Guests that have featured on the podcast include Serena Williams, Pari Hilton and Mariah Carey.

Harry & Meghan Part II will be available on Netflix from 15 December.

