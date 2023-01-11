IN PICTURES: Irish talent at the 2023 Golden Globes

IRISH TALENT took to the red carpet at last night's Golden Globes in Hollywood.

The Banshees of Inisherin was a big winner on the night with Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh taking home awards.

Other cast members including Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were also at the awards, as was Domhnall Gleeson.

Take a look at the Irish stars who were at the awards below.