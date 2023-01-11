IN PICTURES: Irish talent at the 2023 Golden Globes
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell, Martin McDonagh, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, Graham Broadbent, and Brendan Gleeson, winners of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

IRISH TALENT took to the red carpet at last night's Golden Globes in Hollywood.

The Banshees of Inisherin was a big winner on the night with Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh taking home awards.

Other cast members including Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan were also at the awards, as was Domhnall Gleeson.

Take a look at the Irish stars who were at the awards below.

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Brendan Gleeson, Mary Gleeson, and Martin McDonagh celebrate the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon)

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Kerry Condon attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Domhnall Gleeson attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Colin Farrell and Martin McDonagh pose with the Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin" in the press room during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

 

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: (L-R) Steven Spielberg, winner Best Motion Picture – Drama for "The Fabelmans", and Martin McDonagh, winner of Best Picture - Musical/Comedy for "The Banshees of Inisherin", pose at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with Moët And Chandon at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moët and Chandon)

