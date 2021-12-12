Irish comedian's hilarious Professor Brian Cox parody video goes viral
Entertainment

Irish comedian's hilarious Professor Brian Cox parody video goes viral

Seán Burke and Professor Brian Cox (Images: Twitter / @SeanBurkeShow; Nicky J Sims / Getty Images for Phil McIntyre Entertainment)

AN IRISH comedian's sketch parodying BBC science shows and presenter Professor Brian Cox has amassed almost 4million views in two days.

And not only has Seán Burke's video proved a viral hit online, it has also got the thumbs up from Prof. Cox himself.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, the physicist quipped: "I've found someone to do all the long lens staring at the sky shots on top of mountains for the next series. Nobody will notice."

Not only is Burke's impression of Cox on point, the sketch perfectly captures the tone and style of the Beeb's expensively produced science shows.

Burke has previously appeared on the BBC as part of the cast of Radio 1's What iS Music Videos? — a spoof look at how music videos are made.

The London-based comedian also presented the Channel 4 online comedy series Hollywood Hijack and was a regular on RTÉ shows Republic of Telly and Callan's Kicks.

Prof. Cox has been a stalwart of BBC science shows since fronting Wonders of the Solar System in 2010.

He has since presented numerous shows including Stargazing Live, Wonders of the Universe, Wonders of Life and Forces of Nature.

His latest show, Universe, premiered on BBC Two in October.

Given how well he has taken Burke’s parody, maybe we could see a collaboration in the future.

You can check out more of Burke's content on his YouTube, Twitter, Instagram and Ko-fi pages.

See More: Professor Brian Cox, Sean Burke

Related

11 surprising facts you never knew about Ant & Dec’s Irish roots
Entertainment 2 days ago

11 surprising facts you never knew about Ant & Dec’s Irish roots

By: Irish Post

Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ireland's 10 most popular Christmas songs have been revealed

By: Irish Post

World renowned cellist - who became internet sensation during lockdown - releases new single Raglan Road
Entertainment 2 days ago

World renowned cellist - who became internet sensation during lockdown - releases new single Raglan Road

By: Fiona Audley

Latest

Ireland's Katie Taylor still undefeated after win over Kazakhstan's Sharipova
Sport 5 hours ago

Ireland's Katie Taylor still undefeated after win over Kazakhstan's Sharipova

By: Gerard Donaghy

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs
News 1 day ago

Elon Musk says he is ‘thinking of’ quitting his jobs

By: Michael Murphy

ON THIS DAY: Irishman worshipped as an Indian god, John Nicholson was born in 1822
Irish History 1 day ago

ON THIS DAY: Irishman worshipped as an Indian god, John Nicholson was born in 1822

By: Michael Murphy

Almost a million people to pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas
News 1 day ago

Almost a million people to pass through Dublin Airport this Christmas

By: Michael Murphy

Support for Sinn Féin has soared over the past year, poll reveals
News 1 day ago

Support for Sinn Féin has soared over the past year, poll reveals

By: Michael Murphy