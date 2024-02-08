‘It’s bigger than the two of them’: Irish star Domhnall Gleeson opens up about new Channel 4 series Alice & Jack
A NEW series starring Irish actor Domhnall Gleeson alongside Oscar nominee Andrea Riseborough airs on Channel 4 this month.

Alice & Jack tells a modern-day love story through its protagonists, Jack, played by Gleeson, and Alice, played by Riseborough.

Over eight episodes the audience is invited to follow the young couple’s journey and the ups and downs they face along the way.

For Gleeson, who hails from Dublin and is the son of fellow actor Brendan Gleeson, it is a tale about “love and connection”.

“The only work I’ve wanted to watch and do since the pandemic is work about connection and love, and work with a sense of humour,” the 40-year-old, who has starred in films such as Ex Machina and The Revenant and the comedy series Frank of Ireland, admits.

“Alice & Jack keep coming back to each other because they can’t help themselves,” he explains.

“They find in each other something that they don’t have on their own.

“I think they're soulmates, I think it's bigger than just the two of them.”

Domhnall Gleeson and Andrea Riseborough in Alice & Jack

Gleeson adds: “Their story centres on connection and love in the most beautiful way and reminds us that we are always allowed to smile - even if it’s through the tears.”

Riseborough, who was nominated for an Oscar in 2023 for her role in To Leslie, claims Alice & Jack tells a tale for all.

“This story is for anyone who could or couldn’t make the sacrifice that love demanded, for anyone who battles and accepts the one who makes their soul soar, for anyone who longs to feel, who has felt, and who feels the tingling anticipation of love’s joy,” she said.

The Freemantle production, which also features Irish comedian and actor Aisling Bea in a supporting role, is due to air on Channel 4 on Valentine’s Day, Wednesday, February 14.

Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama at Fremantle, added: “Very rarely does a TV series pitch love and comedy in such a flawless combination.

“We’re both proud and humbled to be bringing such a smart and sophisticated drama from a team of world class creatives at the very top of their game.

“Working so closely with these partners of extraordinary value and extensive experience from the very inception of this project seemed the only way to embrace this new and exciting opportunity.”

