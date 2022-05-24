Jamie Lee O'Donnell documentary 'The Real Derry' commissioned by Channel 4
Entertainment

Jamie Lee O'Donnell documentary 'The Real Derry' commissioned by Channel 4

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell is to showcase the past and present of her hometown in a new Channel 4 documentary (pic: Channel 4)

Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O'Donnell is to showcase her home city of Derry in a brand new documentary from Channel 4.

The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell will follow the actress, who played Michelle in Derry Girls, as she explores how things have changed since she grew up in the city.

Commissioned by Alf Lawrie's Factual Entertainment department, the film will also look as what the future may bring for Derry, particularly for the younger generation who still live with the impact of the Troubles.

O'Donnell will document Derry's complex past while also offering her own personal insight into her upbringing in a Catholic community. Viewers will hear from students at her old school, about the regenerations of the city and why, despite this, many young people feel that they need to leave Derry to gain new skills and experiences.

Daniel Fromm, Commissioning Editor, Popular Factual, said:

“I’m hugely excited to be working with Tyrone Productions on their first commission for Channel 4 - and with Jamie-Lee in a brand new role for her. Derry Girls has brought the city to national prominence, now this film gives a voice to a new generation of its young people, so they can tell us what it’s like to grow up there in 2022.”

Patricia Carroll, Executive Producer, Tyrone Productions, said:

“As a Northern Ireland company, we are delighted to be working with Channel 4 and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell on this very personal documentary at such an important time in the city's story.

"Fiercely proud of her home city, Jamie-Lee is the perfect person to explore Derry's past and share her hopes for its future and we know that Channel 4 audiences will be both entertained and intrigued by what she discovers.”

See More: Channel 4, Derry Girls, Jamie-Lee O’Donnell

Related

Final season of Derry Girls to air in April
Entertainment 1 month ago

Final season of Derry Girls to air in April

By: Connell McHugh

Nicola Coughlan to have 'reduced role' in final series of Derry Girls due to scheduling conflict
Entertainment 1 month ago

Nicola Coughlan to have 'reduced role' in final series of Derry Girls due to scheduling conflict

By: Connell McHugh

Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls
Entertainment 2 months ago

Channel 4 releases first trailer for third and final season of Derry Girls

By: Irish Post

Latest

Ireland's Sevens squad has been named for the London sevens at Twickenham this weekend
Sport 17 hours ago

Ireland's Sevens squad has been named for the London sevens at Twickenham this weekend

By: Conor O'Donoghue

UFC and boxing legend Holly Holm has become the favourite to fight Katie Taylor in Croke Park this year
Sport 18 hours ago

UFC and boxing legend Holly Holm has become the favourite to fight Katie Taylor in Croke Park this year

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Champions Cup: Ronan O' Gara claims 'Johnny Sexton probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now'
Sport 20 hours ago

Champions Cup: Ronan O' Gara claims 'Johnny Sexton probably wasn’t playing as good as rugby as he is now'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 European tour with Dublin dates included
Entertainment 21 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announce 2023 European tour with Dublin dates included

By: Connell McHugh

Basketball Ireland welcomes FIBA Europe decision to ban Russia and Belarus
Sport 21 hours ago

Basketball Ireland welcomes FIBA Europe decision to ban Russia and Belarus

By: Conor O'Donoghue