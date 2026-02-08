Armed gardaí arrest man after axe used to damage cars in Co. Wexford

ARMED gardaí arrested a man after an axe was used to damage several parked cars in Co. Wexford.

The Armed Support Unit was deployed after gardaí received reports of criminal damage with an axe to four parked cars at Forth Mountain carpark at around 4.15pm on Saturday.

"Following a search, a man aged in his 50s was located at a residential property in Taghmon and a less-than-lethal force option was deployed by the Armed Support Unit to effect an arrest," read a statement from gardaí.

"He is currently being detained at a garda station in the Eastern Region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

The statement added that investigations are ongoing.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.