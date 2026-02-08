Renewed appeal for information on 10th anniversary of woman's disappearance from Co. Tipperary
News

Renewed appeal for information on 10th anniversary of woman's disappearance from Co. Tipperary

Bridget Madigan was known to travel to England (Image: via An Garda Síochána)

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on a woman who disappeared from Co. Tipperary 10 years ago.

Bridget Madigan was 37 when she was reported missing from Clonmel on June 17, 2016, having last been seen in the town on February 8 that year.

Gardaí and her family members are anxious to establish the current whereabouts of Ms Madigan, who was known to visit England.

Ms Madigan is described as being 5' 4" in height, with a medium build and long blonde/brown-coloured hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black knee-high boots with gold around the heel and sole, a black padded long jacket and black leggings.

Ms Madigan resided in the Clonmel area but was known to visit England and had travelled there in November 2015, returning to Clonmel on January 29, 2016.

The last two confirmed sightings of Ms Madigan were in Western Road, Clonmel and on O'Connell Street, Clonmel, both on February 8, 2016.

Gardaí have urged anyone who previously came forward but felt they could not provide investigators with all the information they had in relation to this matter to contact the team again.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Clonmel, Tipperary

Related
News 2 years ago

Funeral takes place of 'larger than life' teenager who died in Clonmel collision

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 years ago

Joint funeral for tragic siblings killed in Tipperary car crash takes place today

By: Fiona Audley

News 2 years ago

Vigil held for victims of Clonmel crash

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest
Comment 1 day ago

When the swifts come back...

By: Maeve Dùghlas-Connolly

Comment 1 day ago

Starmer’s by-election gamble in Gorton & Denton

By: Jonathan Tonge

Comment 1 day ago

Remembering rural Ireland, where the fields once were

By: Joe Horgan

Entertainment 2 days ago

Home of the Year series featuring late Hugh Wallace will air, RTÉ confirms

By: Fiona Audley

Culture 2 days ago

Former Maze prisoner who took part in blanket and dirty protests releases Troubles memoir

By: Fiona Audley

Business 2 days ago

Businesses come together to launch Irish city’s first ever ‘Cocktail Week’

By: Fiona Audley