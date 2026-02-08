Renewed appeal for information on 10th anniversary of woman's disappearance from Co. Tipperary

GARDAÍ have issued a renewed appeal for information on a woman who disappeared from Co. Tipperary 10 years ago.

Bridget Madigan was 37 when she was reported missing from Clonmel on June 17, 2016, having last been seen in the town on February 8 that year.

Gardaí and her family members are anxious to establish the current whereabouts of Ms Madigan, who was known to visit England.

Ms Madigan is described as being 5' 4" in height, with a medium build and long blonde/brown-coloured hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black knee-high boots with gold around the heel and sole, a black padded long jacket and black leggings.

Ms Madigan resided in the Clonmel area but was known to visit England and had travelled there in November 2015, returning to Clonmel on January 29, 2016.

The last two confirmed sightings of Ms Madigan were in Western Road, Clonmel and on O'Connell Street, Clonmel, both on February 8, 2016.

Gardaí have urged anyone who previously came forward but felt they could not provide investigators with all the information they had in relation to this matter to contact the team again.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

