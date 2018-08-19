Limerick school choir pay tribute to Dolores O'Riordan ahead of All-Ireland final

A SCHOOL CHOIR from Limerick performed a special rendition of The Cranberries 'Dreams' on last night's Up For The Match on RTE.

All Limerick eyes will be on Croke Park today as their hurlers attempt to win the Treaty County's first All-Ireland since 1973.

They face Galway this afternoon, who are looking to win their second title in a row after a successful season last year.

Last night, RTE aired their special pre-game programme Up For The Match, and viewers were treated to a fitting tribute to the late Limerick songbird Dolores O'Riordan.

Corpus Christi National School Choir from Moyross, Co Limerick stole the show with their performance of Dreams, one of the Cranberries much-loved songs.

Incredible performance and tribute to Dolores O'Riordan from the Corpus Christi Nation School Choir from Moyross.#UpForTheMatch pic.twitter.com/XeNRGuQZEG — RTE One (@RTEOne) August 18, 2018

We now know what fans will be singing if Limerick win this afternoon!