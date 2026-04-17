Michael Banahan’s debut finds its voice

ROSCOMMON musician and long-time promoter Michael Banahan steps into new territory with Broken Heart, his first album of entirely original material — a reflective, country-tinged collection shaped by personal experience, loss and, ultimately, resilience.

Best known across the Midlands and beyond as a promoter and manager who has worked with artists including Christy Moore, Sharon Shannon, Paul Brady and Eleanor Shanley, Banahan has spent decades supporting other musicians. With Broken Heart, he moves decisively to the front of the stage.

The album’s lead single, The Tango, sets the tone. Built around the idea of one-sided love, it explores the emotional imbalance at the heart of relationships that cannot be sustained. Banahan describes it as a deeply personal song, but one that has struck a chord with early listeners.

“There’s an acceptance in it,” he has said of the track. “You can’t tango on your own. That realisation is painful, but it’s also part of moving forward.”

That balance — between hurt and healing — runs throughout the record. While Broken Heart is, as its title suggests, rooted in heartbreak, it is not without warmth or optimism. Banahan leans into vulnerability, but never allows the material to become overly bleak. Instead, the songs suggest that confronting difficult emotions can itself be a form of recovery.

The album was co-produced with renowned guitarist and producer Bill Shanley, whose understated arrangements allow the lyrics to take centre stage. Shanley also provides much of the instrumentation, alongside Andrew Holdsworth on keyboards and percussion, while Banahan contributes guitar, harmonica and bodhrán.

The result is a stripped-back, intimate sound that sits comfortably within the tradition of Irish balladry, while drawing on country influences. There is a deliberate sense of timelessness to the production — unhurried, unshowy, and focused squarely on storytelling.

Across its 11 tracks, Broken Heart moves through a series of loosely connected emotional landscapes. Opening track Winter in the City sketches a subdued urban scene, its gentle surface masking a harder edge beneath. Elsewhere, The Tango and the title track revisit personal relationships, while Leaving on Your Mind continues the theme of love lost.

There is also a broader social awareness at work. Songs such as Ballad of Mikey Carthy and The Busker turn outward, offering empathetic portraits of characters on the margins. Whether drawn from real life or imagined, they reflect a songwriter attentive to the quieter struggles around him.

At points, there is a lighter touch. Hit The Road, which follows The Tango as a spotlight track, brings a shift in pace and perspective, while still sitting within the album’s overall emotional arc.

Later tracks suggest a degree of resolution. Find My Own Way Back hints at recovery, while Closing Time reflects on regret with the benefit of hindsight. The final song, set against a historical backdrop in 1930s Mayo, closes the album on a note that blends nostalgia with a sense of place.

Critically, Banahan’s voice — described by one reviewer as “warm velvet” — carries the material with quiet authority. It is not a showy performance, but one rooted in clarity and emotional honesty. His harmonica work adds further texture, reinforcing the album’s reflective mood.

Early response has been positive. Reviewers have noted both the strength of the songwriting and the coherence of the overall project, with particular praise for the production and the consistency of tone.

There is also a recognition that Banahan’s long experience within the music industry has informed his approach — this is not the work of a newcomer finding his feet, but of an artist arriving with a clear sense of purpose.

That sense of purpose is perhaps what distinguishes Broken Heart. While deeply personal, it avoids self-indulgence. The themes — love, loss, regret and endurance — are familiar, but handled with a sincerity that gives them renewed weight.

Banahan has described the process of writing and recording the album as “healing”, and that quality is evident in the finished work. For listeners, too, there is a quiet reassurance in its message: that even in moments of difficulty, there remains the possibility of connection, understanding and, ultimately, hope.

Broken Heart may mark a new chapter for Michael Banahan, but it is one built on decades of experience — and on a lifetime spent listening closely to the stories that songs can tell.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.