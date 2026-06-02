Galway GAA star Seán Fitzgerald lands on Love Island

GALWAY GAA star Seán Fitzgerald is among the cast of the new series of Love Island.

The reality TV show kicked off last night from the Love Island villa on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where 12 new islanders were introduced to one another by host Maya Jama.

Fitzgerald, who is a primary school teacher as well as a GAA star, quickly found himself stuck between two women as the contestants were tasked with choosing their own partner.

The 25-year-old, who has played for his county since 2022, eventually paired up with Lola, a 28-year-old detective from Kent.

Fitzgerald shocked the GAA world by opting to join the Love Island line-up this summer, which meant he would not be taking part in Galway's All-Ireland campaign.

However his home club Barna GAA wished him well this week.

"Everyone @clgbhearna na Forbacha wants to wish club man Sean Fitz all the best in Love island 2026 this summer,” they said in a post on social media.

"We are very proud of him on and off the pitch. Áth Mór Fitzy."

Prior to joining the show, Fitzgerald, who introduced himself as ‘Fitzy’ on the show, said he was there to find love.

“I’m here for love but also here for drama,” he said.

“I won’t be getting involved in it, I might be mixing it!”

He added that his turnoffs when finding a partner are “cockiness and a dry personality”.

On handling the competition to find a match on the show, he added: “If I see someone I like, I’m going for it and nothing’s gonna stop me.”

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