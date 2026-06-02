Student wins prize for ‘groundbreaking research’ on censorship in postcolonial Ireland

A PHD student who examined literary censorship in postcolonial Ireland for her course has won a prize for her work.

Sophie O’Grady, who is undertaking a PhD in English Research at King's College university in London, has been awarded the British Association for Irish Studies (BAIS) Postgraduate Essay Prize for 2026.

She was honoured for her essay ‘A Conscience Worth the Name: The Role of Censorship in Constructions of Post-Independence Irish Identity’, which explores the challenge of deciding what needed to be censored in Irish literature after the country became independent.

“Censorship was a topic of discussion in Ireland before independence but could only be addressed after the nation gained sovereignty,” a Kings College spokesperson confirmed.

“Sophie researched how this debate influenced the development of Irish identity after colonialism, touching on ideas relating the development of a postcolonial identity, preserving cultural heritage, and religious and nationalist beliefs,” they added.

“She also examined the arguments from both politicians and the public – asking whether censorship was required and the morality around it, what materials should be banned, and what counted as ‘immoral’ or ‘improper’.”

Ms O’Grady’s initial interest in censorship was sparked by a third-year module she took as an elective, she said this week.

“It was my first exposure to writers like Moore and McGahern in whom I wound up developing a much deeper interest,” she explained.

“I found the ‘unwritten’ texts and subtexts very enjoyable to work with, and I think the historical aspect appealed to me as well,” she added.

“I’ve always had an interest in literatures of violence and conflict, and I think there’s a fascinating interplay between the presence of a censorship authority and the culmination of violent tension in works that are operating under such an authority.”

Professor Richard Kirkland, who is a professor of Irish literature and cultural theory at King’s College, said he was “delighted” Ms O’Grady had won the 2026 prize.

“Her groundbreaking research on censorship in twentieth-century Ireland and the effect this had on literary production promises to be highly influential,” he added.

“As her supervisor I have greatly enjoyed learning from her research.

“Sophie's success demonstrates the current vitality of Irish studies at King's and the innovative research it fosters.”

Ms O’Grady was awarded her prize by Irish Ambassador to Britain, Martin Fraser at a ceremony held on May 25.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.