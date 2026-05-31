Garda appeal after man in his 60s dies in Co. Roscommon collision

GARDAÍ have appealed for information after a man in his 60s died in a single-vehicle collision in Co. Roscommon.

The incident is believed to have occurred early this morning at Carrigans Park in Donamon.

The man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Galway University Hospital, while a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road is currently closed for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area of Carrigans Park, Donamon between 5am and 9am today are asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on (090) 6638300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.