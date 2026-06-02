Cyclist seriously injured in Dublin collision

A CYCLIST is in a serious condition in hospital after being involved in a collision in Dublin last night.

The 50-year-old was riding an e-bike which collided with a car on Faussagh Avenue, Cabra at around 7.40pm, gardaí have confirmed in a statement issued today.

He was taken to the Mater Hospital where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries, they added.

The police force has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them.

“Investigations remain ongoing and Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward,” they said.

“Road users with camera footage (including dash-cam) from the area at the time are asked to make it available to investigating Gardaí,” they added.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”

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