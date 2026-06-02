PSNI Chief calls for ‘unequivocal support’ for police after young officer seriously injured in collision

A MAN has been charged with a number of driving offences after a young police officer was struck by a car in Co. Down.

The incident, which happened in Downpatrick on May 31, involved a stolen police car which had failed to stop for officers in the Fountain Street area.

A 27-year-old man, who was arrested in connection with the incident, has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle with no insurance.

He appeared before Downpatrick Magistrates' Court yesterday (June 1).

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and aggravated vehicle taking causing injury, while a 27-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has paid tribute to the injured officer this week.

“Firstly my thoughts are with the young officer who was struck by the vehicle, and with his colleague who was forced to witness what they believed at the time to be the murder of their colleague and friend,” he said.

"Policing is without question a career filled with risk and challenge, and sometimes danger,” he added.

“What it is not, is an acceptable target for those who want to unleash violence and chaos on society.”

He explained: "This attack didn’t arise from terrorism or a violent altercation involving weapons.

“This began with a car which failed to stop. It is further evidence, if any was needed, of the danger facing our officers every time they put on their uniform.

“How within a split second almost any situation can escalate into violence or the threat of violence towards them."

Chf Cons Boutcher went on to call for.more public support for PSNI officers, who "put themselves on the front line everyday to keep communities safe".

"They serve with professionalism, courage and a deep commitment to the people of Northern Ireland and they do not deserve to be faced with what I see as increasing levels of abuse and hostility simply for doing their job," he said.

"Police officers no longer face only the continuing threat from dissident republican groupings but they now also have to contend with a chaotic surge in routine violence," he explained.

"Abuse and aggression directed at those who have chosen service and making a difference as their career have somehow become an accepted daily norm in Northern Ireland.

"This pervasive apathy towards such attacks has to be universally called out, challenged and eradicated. Support for policing - and for our police officers - must be unequivocal.”

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