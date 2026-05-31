Attempted murder investigation after police officer stuck by stolen patrol vehicle in Co. Down

POLICE have launched an attempted murder investigation after an officer was struck by a stolen patrol vehicle in Co. Down.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in Downpatrick at around 4.45am today.

The PSNI said the officer, who sustained serious injuries, opened fire on the car as it was driven erratically towards him.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said the incident unfolded after a vehicle failed to stop for police in the Fountain Street area.

The vehicle was later found in the Ballymote Walk area, where officers saw a man run from the vehicle towards the Colmcille Road before pursuing him on foot.

"As officers returned to their police car, someone was in the driver's seat, driving erratically and directly towards an officer," said ACC Jones.

"The officer discharged one round from his firearm.

"The officer was struck by the vehicle, causing serious injuries.

"The vehicle was subsequently abandoned a short time later. The suspect made off from the scene."

'Terrifying experience'

Urgent medical treatment was provided at the scene by police, supported by members of the local community.

The officer was taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as serious but not life-threatening.

The police vehicle, the officer's weapon and ammunition have all been recovered and removed for forensic examination.

The Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland has been informed — as is standard procedure when a police firearm is drawn — and their enquiries are ongoing.

"Officers put themselves on the front line to help keep people safe — they do not deserve to be assaulted for simply doing their job, and today's incident is a stark reminder of the dangers they face," said ACC Jones.

"Our thoughts are with the officer as he receives ongoing medical treatment today for his injuries in hospital and we will continue to support him and his family.

"This would have been a terrifying experience for the officer and also his colleagues, with the clear potential to cause life-changing or even fatal injuries.

"Actions were taken this morning in defence of life to protect himself and fellow officers.

"Detectives from our Serious Crime branch have now launched an attempted murder investigation, with their enquiries continuing at pace."

A man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is currently in custody.

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