'A truly beautiful soul': Funeral takes place of man who died following Dublin assault

THE FUNERAL has taken place of a man who died following an assault in Dublin.

Alex Coughlan passed away three days after the incident, which occurred near his home in Blanchardstown on the afternoon of Sunday, May 17.

Mr Coughlan's funeral took place at Staffords Funeral Home in Ballyfermont on Saturday on what would have been his 38th birthday.

Celebrant Declan Croghan said that despite the circumstances surrounding Mr Coughlan's death, the day was an occasion to celebrate his life.

"Today is Alex's birthday, we are going to celebrate him," he said.

"We will not allow the terrible act that took Alex's life to overshadow his light, to overshadow his life.

"We will not remember how he died — instead we will make the effort to remember how he lived.

"Alex's light will shine through the darkness that crossed his life and we are here to let Alex shine."

He added: "Let us pledge that his death will not be for nothing, that we will strive as a community to make sure that the circumstances that led to Alex's death will not be repeated.

"We will support Alex's family in their future efforts to accomplish this goal. For now, we say farewell to a truly beautiful soul.

"We are confident that God is now holding Alex, that he is in the arms of love and in a place of peace.

"We know that the love and friendship Alex brought into this world will only continue to grow."

'Alex took me under his wing'

Delivering the eulogy, Mr Coughlan's sister Zara said he was 'more than just my brother, he was my best friend, my partner in mischief and the glue of the family'.

"I really don't know how I’m standing here without you," she added.

"Alex looked out for me my whole life."

She continued: "Alex took me under his wing and I'm so grateful for that.

"I know now that I will forever be under the wings he has received as the angel he now is."

His sister said that people have told her to 'keep thinking of the good times with Alex'.

"I'm fortunate to not have any bad times — every memory I have is full of laughter, so Alex, I promise to think of you twice as much as I already do forever," she added.

Mr Coughlan's sister also read out a tribute from his colleagues at Bupa, where he worked for the last two years and 'became an instant hit around the company'.

"Alex had superpowers. His ability to listen, honesty and gentleness are the qualities that enabled him to not only be an extremely high performer but also be that person that his colleagues warmed to," added the tribute.

As the ceremony concluded, mourners sang Happy Birthday in honour of Mr Coughlan and offered a round of applause.

As his coffin was carried out, those gathered joined in a rendition of rugby anthem Ireland's Call, having heard how the medical staff who were preparing Mr Coughlan for organ donation had done so in the hospital theatre.

Two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged in connection with the attack on Mr Coughlan.

The two 16-year-olds, who have also been charged with robbing Mr Coughlan, have been remanded in custody until June 24.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.