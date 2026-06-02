Laing O'Rourke wins contract on project set to transform public transport on Australia’s Sunshine Coast

LAING O’ROURKE is among a consortium that has won a contract to deliver the first stage of a public transport project which will transform Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

The Irish-founded and UK-headquartered firm, which has a significant presence in Australia, has been awarded the contract to deliver The Wave Stage 1 Brownfield Package, by the Queensland Government.

Laing will deliver the project with partners Georgiou and Hatch as the Beerwah Coast Connect consortium.

The Wave is a major public transport project which, when complete, will connect growing areas of the Sunshine Coast to Moreton Bay, Brisbane and further afield.

It is designed to reduce travel times across the region, encourage greater use of the public transport network and help ease road congestion.

The consortium will form an alliance with the Queensland Government and Queensland Rail to deliver the infrastructure project ahead of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Their Stage 1 Brownfield Package contract includes the construction of a new rail configuration, dual passenger line and rail viaduct overpass across Steve Irwin Way.

It will also see them redevelop and improve the existing Beerwah station and precinct area, and build new train stabling facilities at Beerwah.

"We’re proud to have been awarded the contract to deliver the first stage of this transformative rail project for Queensland,” Mark Dimmock, Laing O'Rourke Managing Director Australia, said this week.

“The Wave is a critical investment in sustainable transport infrastructure that will connect communities, reduce travel times, and support the region’s growth well into the future.”

He added: “Our team brings deep expertise in complex brownfield rail delivery and modern methods of construction that we know will optimise construction timeframes and deliver better outcomes for our client and the local communities."

Alliance Manager Paul Barrie said he was “so proud of our team who have all pulled together and come at it with a real sense of ownership and passion”.

He added: “It's been a real pleasure working with the Queensland Government and Queensland Rail, who have shown how invested they are in us setting up for success, to achieve a solid and sustainable outcome together.

“The depth of work, ease of collaboration, passion to strive for better outcomes, better solutions, and better ways of working, have set a solid foundation and I look forward to what we will accomplish during delivery."

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