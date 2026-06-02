Snack food firm invests £5m to expand range and increase global sales

A NORTHERN IRISH snack food firm has announced a £5m investment to develop their range.

Kestrel Foods has confirmed the financial injection into its Forest Feast brand, to support growing global demand for its products.

Based in Portadown, Co. Armagh, the company will use the cash to expanded storage facilities at its Carn Industrial Estate site.

The investment will also support the development of a selection of new premium products and increase production capacity at the site.

Some 38 new jobs will also be created over a three-year period, the company confirmed this week.

“Our products are developed and produced in Northern Ireland, where our artisan techniques, product innovation and manufacturing expertise come together to create premium snacks for customers around the world,” Kestrel Foods founder and Managing Director, Michael Hall said as the investment was confirmed.

“To improve efficiency, we need to continue investing in automation across our production lines,” he added.

“Installing a new continuous chocolate coating and polishing line will significantly enhance productivity while supporting our continued growth and expansion into international markets.”

Mr Hall founded the firm with his wife Lorraine in 1996.

Since then it has grown from a local family business into an internationally recognised food company exporting to 26 countries worldwide.

This week Invest NI confirmed it will grant Kestrel Foods £350k in capital support for their expansion, while Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald visited the company’s facilities in Portadown.

“Kestrel Foods is investing significantly in its processes to boost productivity, supported by Invest NI’s Agri-Food Investment Initiative,” she said.

“This will enable the company to expand its product range and grow export sales,” she added.

“As its Forest Feast brand approaches its 30th anniversary, this investment marks another key milestone in its journey from a local start-up to a globally recognised premium snacking brand.

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