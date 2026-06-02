‘Exciting milestone’ as Glencar breaks ground on major new industrial site

GLENCAR has broken ground on a major new industrial site project in Luton.

The Irish-founded firm, which is headquartered in Hertfordshire, began work on Hillwood Park Luton yesterday (June 1).

The 284,575 sq. ft multi-unit industrial scheme is being built within the existing Sundon Park Industrial Estate to offer flexible warehouse accommodation for manufacturing, distribution and e-commerce businesses.

Glencar has already completed on a similar project, Crewe 335 in Crewe, and construction is ongoing on their Martland Park scheme in Wigan for Hillwood.

“Glencar has officially commenced works on Hillwood Park Luton, a major multi-unit industrial and logistics development within Sundon Park Industrial Estate,” the firm said in a statement.

“The 16-acre scheme will deliver eight high-specification Grade-A warehouse units, targeting BREEAM Excellent and EPC A ratings, with practical completion scheduled for spring 2027,” they added.

Greg Dalton, UK Vice President at Hillwood, said breaking ground at the site was “an exciting milestone for the scheme”.

“Glencar continue to prove to be an reliable, hands-on delivery partner for us, and this third appointment is a testament to the trust we’ve built,’ he added.

“There is a clear, sustained demand for highly sustainable Grade-A logistics space nationally and this this strategic Luton corridor is well-placed to satisfy this demand,” he added.

“We look forward to seeing the site progress.”

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