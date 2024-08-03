As Van Morrison approaches his 79th birthday this month MICHAEL McDONAGH reflects on the Belfast man's glittering career

VAN Morrison’s recent Royal Albert Hall once again underlined what a unique creative force this man is, and how important his presence in the pantheon of Irish music has been.

George Ivan Morrison, born in Belfast in 1945, has released more than 40 albums since forming his first band, a skiffle group. He was just 14, and already called ‘Van’ — a masterly stroke that he adopted at primary school.

After his early skiffle bands he took to the road on the Irish showband circuit, playing guitar, saxophone and harmonica with The Monarchs.

By1964, he had formed the band Them, which quickly gained popularity in Belfast's thriving music scene. Their gritty R&B sound, characterised by Morrison's soulful voice and poetic lyrics, set them apart. The band’s hit singles Gloria and Here Comes the Night became anthems of the era and showcased Morrison's powerful vocal delivery and songwriting prowess.

Following his departure from Them, Morrison embarked on a solo career, moving to New York City. His debut solo album Blowin' Your Mind! (1967), featured the track Brown Eyed Girl.

So, a huge backlog of material has accrued in a career that has spanned more than 65 years.

But at the Albert Hall earlier this year, in a set of 21 songs, Van — wrapped in trademark Panama hat and sunglasses — chose to perform just three of them. Truly it can be said he is always his own man. During the gig it became clear that this often irascible man was now singing those great songs that he loved and had begun listening to in the 1950s.

For a man of his age his vocals were as good and powerful as ever, and he was playing in front of a band that was as tight as it was accomplished.

Early Belfast days

VAN Morrison was born on August 31,1945 in east Belfast to a working-class family. His father George was a shipyard electrician, and Violet Morrison, a singer and tap dancer in her youth. (Incidentally, the previous occupant of the Morrison house was the writer Lee Child's father)

Van was exposed to a wide range of music in his formative years through his father’s extensive record collection — jazz, blues, and country. From his mother he inherited a trove of traditional songs.

Christmas 1959 saw Van taking to the stage for the first time, at his school Orangefield. His skiffle band, with stand-up bass, guitar and a washboard, emulated the Lonnie Donegan sound — Donegan was a huge influence and inspiration to musicians across Ireland and Britain.

Aged 18 Van formed the R&B band Them. They built up a huge following on the vibrant music scene in Northern Ireland and after the intervention of local businessman Phil Solomon, were signed to Decca by Dick Rowe — the A&R man who forever will be remembered for not signing the Beatles.

Van’s anthemic song Gloria gave Them a hit in 1964 but this was Van’s first painful introduction to the music business. After another hit with Here Comes The Night, which reached No 2 in the charts, conflict with Solomon and within the band saw Van leave in 1966.

Going solo

FRUSTRATED, Morrison embarked on a solo career, moving to New York where he recorded the solo album Blowin' Your Mind! By now he was signed to American producer Bert Berns. It was not hard to see why a young Van and his band were initially impressed and attracted to this American hitmaker, but for Van the whole situation soon became too controlling and restrictive — Van always wanted greater artistic control These early frustration meant the Belfast singer would never trust the music business again.

At the end of 1967 Bert Berns died suddenly leaving Van signed to his label Bang but prevented from recording.

In danger of being thrown out of America — as his visa expired — he married Janet Rigsbee and they moved to Cambridge Massachusetts where Van picked up what work he could in coffee houses and small clubs, mainly working acoustically.

Although still signed to Bang with all kinds of restrictive conditions attached, Morrison was finally signed by Warner Brothers.

He went into Century Sound Studios in New York with a group of top session musicians during September and October 1968 to make his second solo album, Astral Weeks. This innovative blend of blues, jazz, classical and folk styles along with Morrison's poetic stream of consciousness was his big breakthrough. It is now universally regarded as one of rock music’s most important albums of all time.

Niall Stokes wrote in Hot Press: "It's an extraordinary work, packed with marvellously evocative songs that are rooted in Belfast but deliver a powerful and lasting universal poetic resonance.” In the Guardian Sean O’Hagan argued that the album has far more claim to true greatness than Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — most opinion polls’ verdicts.

Although not an instant success the reputation of Astral Weeks subsequently brought Van a period of huge commercial success as both a recording artist and live performer when he released numerous albums all containing memorable classic tracks throughout the 1970s. His live album It's Too Late to Stop Now (1974) is widely considered one of the greatest live albums ever recorded.

Van extraordinaire

IN THE 1980s Van, now separated from his wife, returned to live in England and went through a more reflective and questioning spiritual period of his life. Influenced by the poets WB Yeats and William Blake and in search of some form of religious truth Van delivered some beautiful atmospheric albums, artistically exploring new musical directions and working with various musicians including the Chieftains.

It was during this period in the 80’s that I met and worked for Van, making my small contribution with the release of Avalon Sunset, his 19th studio album. We organised for him to duet with Cliff Richard on Whenever God Shines His Light, which gave Van his first hit single in 17 years.

This album with songs like Have I Told You Lately, Coney Island and These Are The Days was a huge international success, being his fastest-selling record in the UK, and certified gold soon after its release. I treasure the gold disc that I was given — it hangs on my study wall to this day.

Having gone through a quieter period in the eighties, Avalon Sunset turbo-charged Van’s career as he crisscrossed the world playing countless concerts.

He was now receiving greater recognition for his contributions to music, and in 1993 was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In 2015, Morrison was knighted for his services to the music industry and tourism in Northern Ireland in recognition of what a hugely important influential figure he is but always a man true to himself and his artistic vision rather than ephemeral pop success.

This extraordinary genius has been prolific in releasing an abundance of albums and has collaborated with other musical legends like John Lee Hooker and Tom Jones.

His introspective lyrics and sophisticated arrangements often reflect on themes of ageing, legacy, and the passage of time, as he looks back on life and the music that had influenced him.

Van’s story, from cleaning windows on the streets of Belfast to playing the biggest concert venues in the world, is utterly unique in the history of Irish music. That is why I always appreciate being at his concerts, seeing him enjoy playing for us and singing those great songs.

Happy Birthday Van!