Netflix cancels Wicklow-shot 'Fate: The Winx Saga' after two seasons
A NETFLIX series which had filmed two seasons in Wicklow has been scrapped ahead of a planned third season.

Fate: The Winx Saga was a teen fantasy series with a loyal fanbase that premiered in January 2021.

The series was filmed in various locations across the Garden County, including Bray, Killruddery House and the Wicklow mountains, while indoor scenes were shot at Ashford Studios.

The second season premiered in September, and debuted in Netflix Top 10 as the most viewed English-language TV title and the third most watched title overall.

The season remained on the Netflix Top 10 for five weeks, a considerable run, and left viewers on a cliffhanger.

However, series showrunner Brian Young made the announcement that the streamer had cancelled the show on Instagram.

“This is not fun news to share, but Netflix [has] decided not to move forward with Season 3 of Fate: The Winx Saga,” Young wrote.

“This is especially tough because I know how many of you loved this season. It’s a heartbreaking silver lining, but a silver lining all the same. I’m so proud of everyone who worked on the show, and so happy we got to tell the stories we did. Our cast and crew put in a ton of hard work creating this world and these characters. I’m grateful for each and every one of them, and for all of you for watching. It’s been an amazing four years. Hopefully we’ll see each other again in the future.”

The series was was a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.

