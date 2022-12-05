Netflix confirm launch date for Harry & Meghan docuseries with new trailer

NETFLIX HAS confirmed that the documentary series about he Sussexes is to debut later this week.

Deemed to be a Netflix Global Event by the streaming giant, the six-part series will explore the early days of Harry and Meghan's relationship, ranging from their courtship to the challenges and controversies that prompted them to step back from the royal family.

The series includes interviews with family and friends who have never spoken publicly about the couple's relationship before, as well as historians and journalists who dissect how media influenced the couple's relationship with the royal family and the Commonwealth at large.

Entitled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries will be released in two parts.

A new one-minute teaser video opens with a voiceover by Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?'”

He continues the narration throughout, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself.

“No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth.”

The first volume (episodes 1-3) debuts on 8 December, while volume II (episodes 4-6) debuts one week later on 15 December.

Watch the new trailer below: