New documentary shedding light on 'deeply private' actor Stephen Rea set to air on BBC

A NEW documentary about self-confessed 'deeply private' actor Stephen Rea is set to air on the BBC.

Stephen Rea: The Fire in Me Now sees the award-winning actor reflect on his journey to the stage and screen.

The Oscar nominee takes viewers on a journey from the North Belfast streets where he grew up to his home in Dublin, where he now lives.

It also explores his time in his beloved Donegal as well as London's Maida Vale, where he spent time as an actor.

"I was initially reluctant to do the documentary in lots of ways because I am a deeply private person, and I've always believed that the work has to be bigger than your ego," said Rea.

"But I did want to pay homage to the friendship and generosity of the collaborators I was lucky to find, like Nancy Meckler and Neil Jordan, who helped me personally and in my career.

"I am a proud North Belfast man, and I hope the film shows younger people in the business that no matter where you're from, there's not one set path to being an actor.

"It's about being true to yourself."

Commanding presence

Now into his seventh decade as a stage actor, the documentary finds Rea in Dublin for rehearsals for the Samuel Beckett play, Krapp's Last Tape.

It's a performance more than a decade in the making as preparations for the 'one man show' began 14 years ago when he recorded audio tapes of his younger self playing Krapp.

However, the documentary also features archive footage of Rea, including rarely seen student sketches at Queen's University Belfast in the 1960s.

Looking back on his stint in the Abbey Theatre, Dublin through to his recent collaborations with theatre director Vicky Featherstone, the film shines a light on the hypnotic draw of Rea's commanding presence on stage and screen.

It also sees the actor reflect on the creation of The Field Day Theatre Company with playwright Brian Friel and their early collaborations together, including the first production of Translations in Derry's Guildhall.

The film includes contributions from friends and collaborators, including Eamonn McCann and actor Sinéad Cusack.

Meanwhile, Rea and Jordan reminisce about the films they have made together, which include their first collaboration, Angel, The Company of Wolves and Interview with the Vampire.

The pair also teamed up for 1992's The Crying Game, which earned Rea an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.

However, despite his success on stage and screen, Rea calls himself a mischievous 'messer' who has never forgotten his working-class roots.

Stephen Rea: The Fire in Me Now made by Walk On Air Films, is a co-commission for BBC Northern Ireland and RTÉ with support from Northern Ireland Screen.

The film airs on Thursday, April 24 at 10.40pm on BBC One Northern Ireland and BBC iPlayer.