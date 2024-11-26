New novel by trailblazer Eimear McBride due for release in early 2025

LEADING Irish author Eimear McBride is set to release a new novel in just a matter of months.

Born in Liverpool but raised in the west of Ireland, McBride, who won multiple literary prizes for her debut A Girl is a Half-Formed Thing, will release her fourth novel The City Changes Its Face in February 2025.

Faber will publish the title, which is described as “an intense story of passion, possessiveness and family”.

McBride, widely deemed a literary trailblazer for her unique style of writing, has set her latest book in London in 1995.

Her protagonists Eily and Stephen, are aged nineteen and thirty-nine and living in flat in Camden.

The story follows their relationship over a two-year period.

“Eily and Stephen retrace the course of their two-year romance now their world is merging with the common place and ties from the past are intruding,” the publishers explain.

“Stephen has reconnected with his long-lost teenage daughter Grace.

“Eily thinks about the future and their flat feels different. The city changes its face.”

They add: “Intimate, experiential, and immersive, The City Changes Its Face explores a passionate love affair tested to its limits.”

The book will be released in Ireland and the UK in February 2025.

McBride's previous work includes the Goldsmiths Prize and Baileys Women's Prize for Fiction-winning A Girl is a Half-Formed Thing, released in 2013, The Lesser Bohemians, which won the 2017 James Tait Memorial Prize, and Strange Hotel, which was published in 2020.