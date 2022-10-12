Niall Horan announced as judge for new season of The Voice USA
Niall Horan announced as judge for new season of The Voice USA

THE AMERICAN television network NBC has announced that Irish singer-songwriter Niall Horan is joining music talent show The Voice US as a coach for the new season in the spring.

The Mullingar man will be mentoring and judging new talent and sharing his experience alongside fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Chance the Rapper.

Horan himself was launched into stardom as a result of talent show The X Factor when he was placed in One Direction in 2010.

Horan, Clarkson and Chance the Rapper are taking over from John Legend, Gwen Stefani - Shelton's wife - and Camila Cabello in the famous red chairs. The new season will be country star Shelton's last on the show after a 12-year run.

Commenting on his new job, One Direction favourite Horan said:

"I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams."

Salaries for judges on the show have varied in the past.

Blake Shelton reportedly made $13 million on his tenth season of judging in 2016, having been on the show since season one.

Miley Cyrus was a coach for seasons 11 and 13, and reportedly made $13 million per season, while current judge Kelly Clarkson is said to be making $15 million per season.

Judges who have made the least amount of money at $8 million per season include Nick Jonas, Jennifer Hudson and Alicia Keys.

The Voice USA has two seasons a year.

See More: Niall Horan, One Direction, The Voice

