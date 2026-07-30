Northern Ireland considers restricting multibuy deals on unhealthy foods to help fight obesity

A PUBLIC consultation is underway in Northern Ireland on restricting the promotion of unhealthy foods.

The Department of Health (DoH) and Food Standards Agency (FSA) have launched the public survey which asks for feedback on proposals to restrict the promotion and placement of food and drink that is high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS).

“Obesity is one of the biggest public health challenges facing Northern Ireland, with 65% of adults living with obesity or excess weight,” the DoH said in a statement.

“Evidence shows that the promotion of HFSS products through price-based incentives, prominent placement and marketing tactics can significantly influence consumer purchasing behaviour, often at the expense of healthier options, which can contribute to obesity,” they explain.

In a bid to tackle the issue, DoH and FSA are proposing measures similar to those which already exist in England and Wales, and which are due to come into effect in Scotland in October.

They include limiting multibuy offers such as 3-for-2 or 2 for £10 on food products deemed unhealthy; restricting where these products can be placed in a supermarket or an online store and restricting free refills of sugar-sweetened soft drinks.

“Evidence shows us that multibuy offers and positioning of certain unhealthy products in shops significantly increase purchasing of food and drinks which are high in fat, sugar and salt,” Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said.

“This can lead to a higher chance of obesity and being overweight, which can in turn increase the risk of serious health conditions.”

He added: “A key area of focus for me as Health Minister is prevention; to keep people healthy as much as possible.

“While we all have a responsibility to look after our own health, these proposed measures aim to create conditions that support individuals in making healthier choices.

“I encourage stakeholders and wider public to take part in this consultation and share your views to help shape the future of health policy in Northern Ireland.”

The consultation can be accessed here.

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