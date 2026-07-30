Defence minister announces refurbishment of Irish military camp in Donegal

DEFENCE Minister Helen McEntee has confirmed plans to upgrade an Irish military base in Donegal.

The Minister visited Finner Camp for the first time this week, which is home to Ireland’s 28th Infantry Battalion.

She was welcomed by Assistant Chief of Staff, Brigadier General Neil Nolan and the Officer Commanding 28th Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Jim O’Shea.

The pair gave the Minister a tour of the sire, which has recently undergone a €2.5m refurbishment on its gymnasium.

Minister McEntee also met with some of the 400 personnel based at the site, including a platoon of recruits currently undergoing their recruit training.

“The newly refurbished gymnasium will ensure that a range of sports and activities can be delivered to trainees, students, soldiers, and staff as part of their military training, their personal fitness and well-being, and their pursuit of recreational sports skills,” the Minister said during the visit.

She went on to commit further funding for the camp, to allow it to upgrade its dining hall.

“My department will shortly launch a tender competition for the construction of the new Dining Hall, which reflects my commitment to improving the living and working environments for all military personnel at the Camp, which I’m sure will be a major factor influencing their morale, training, health and overall personal development,” she confirmed.

Following her visit, she said it was a “pleasure to meet members of the 46th Recruit Platoon” who are training at the site,

She added that she plans to increase the number of people who take up careers in the Irish army.

“2025 saw a modest, though significant, growth in the overall strength of nearly 200, with a total of 790 inductions achieved - the highest in twenty years - and the number of personnel who discharged was at its lowest level in more than five years,” she said.

“I have set a target of 850 inductions for 2026,” she added.

“The recruits in training here in Finner Camp are further evidence of our determination to convert the high level of applications to inductions in the Defence Forces.”

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