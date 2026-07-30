New domestic violence refuge set to be built in Irish town deemed ‘priority location’ for the service

FUNDING has been secured to build a new domestic violence refuge in an Irish town deemed a “priority” area for such a service.

Housing Minister James Browne confirmed this week that the finds have bene approved for the site in Carlow Town.

“The development of this new refuge in Carlow will significantly strengthen the supports available to women and children experiencing domestic abuse in the county and surrounding areas,” Minister Browne said.

“This approval represents an important step towards delivering a modern, purpose-built refuge for those experiencing domestic violence, ensuring they have access to safe, secure and appropriate accommodation.”

Plans for the refuge, which will be delivered by Carlow County Council and Amber Womens Refuge CLG, will now progress through to the design, planning and procurement stages.

Minister Browne’s department have confirmed that the new development will be “centrally located, within walking distance of Carlow Town” and will provide “purpose-built accommodation and support services for those escaping domestic abuse”.

Once completed, the proposed refuge will have 10 modern residential family units, as well a counselling rooms, a shared communal kitchen, living and laundry space, and children’s sensory rooms and play areas.

Staff offices and administrative areas will also form part of the development.

Carlow was previously identified as a priority location for refuge accommodation under the Third National Strategy on Domestic, Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

“This significant milestone in the development of a new Domestic Violence Refuge for Carlow will provide safety, dignity and vital support services for families at an extremely difficult time in their lives.,” Minister Browne added.

“My Department will continue to work closely with Carlow County Council, Amber Women’s Refuge and our colleagues in the Department of Justice to progress this important development.”

Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said the development is an “important step” for Carlow town.

“For women and children experiencing domestic violence, access to safe accommodation and specialist supports can be a vital first step towards a life free from abuse,” he said.

“Carlow town and the surrounding area has been identified as priority area for refuge development, and this new service will help ensure that victims and survivors can access the protection and support they need closer to their own community,” he added.

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