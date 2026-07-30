Government approves proposals to ban children from using e-scooters

PROPOSALS to restrict the use of electric scooters on Irish roads have been approved by Government.

They include banning the use of e-scooters by anyone under the age of 18 and requiring all users to wear hi-visibility jackets and helmets when riding one.

The proposed new regulations would also see on-the-spot e-scooter offence fines increased to €100.

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien, and Minister of State with responsibility for Road Safety, Seán Canney, secured the government’s approval for the package of regulatory and administrative changes to improve road safety today.

“I am pleased to have secured approval from my Cabinet colleagues for this important package of road safety measures,” Minister O’Brien said today.

“Road safety is a priority for this Government, and the range of measures approved today demonstrates the breadth of actions required to make our roads safer,” he added.

“Improving road safety requires the right legislation, effective policies, strong enforcement, close cooperation between agencies and authorities, and greater public awareness of our shared responsibility as road users,” he explained.

“Today’s e-scooter measures respond to the growing number of serious injuries and tragic fatalities associated with their use and provide clear regulations to protect all road users.”

The Department of Transport will engage with the Department of Justice, An Garda Síochána and relevant stakeholders over the coming months to explore further proposals on e-scooters.

These include vehicle registration, mandatory insurance and the requirement to hold a valid driving licence or learner’s permit to operate an e-scooter.

“The measures approved today reflect a comprehensive approach to improving road safety," Minister Canney said.

"Government has been clear on the need to address the risks posed by e-scooters when not used safely," he added.

"Today’s measures establish a framework for their responsible use, and I look forward to progressing this in the coming weeks.

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