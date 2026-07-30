Una Healy confirmed among stars of new series of Celebrity MasterChef

IRISH singer Una Healy has been confirmed among the stars taking part in the new series of Celebrity Masterchef.

The singer-songwriter, who hails from Thurles in Co. Tipperary and was previously one fifth of girl group The Saturdays, will appear in the 21st series of the BBC cooking competition it was revealed today.

She claims she joined the show “to learn as much as I can about food”, and because she likes to “challenge” herself.

“It’s a great opportunity as I really like to cook,” she added.

The series, which is set to air later this year, will see a range of celebrities competing to become Celebrity MasterChef 2026 Champion.

So far the contestnats confirmed by the BBC include Healy, Loose Woman Sue Cleaver and radio and television presenter Melvin Odoom.

Actor Donna Preston, ballet dancer Eric Underwood and Emily Steel, better known to her fans as Gladiator Dynamite, have also signed up.

Healy said she is ready for the challenge, as she outlined her cooking style.

“I rarely follow a recipe; I cook from my head usually,” she said.

“I feel I can perform under pressure though,” she added.

“I think presentation is really important when cooking for others, not really bothered when it's just for me though.”

The Irish star admits she learnt to cook by watching her mother in the kitchen.

“I learnt to cook from watching my mum, but my parents would cook and take it in turns,” she admits.

“I always remember the smell of a fry-up on a Saturday morning.”

She added: “A dish that reminds me of my childhood is roast chicken with peas and chips; my mum would make it every Friday.

“One of my earliest cooking memories is my mum making egg in a cup.

"It's a bit like scrambled egg but roasted on the hob which we would eat with butter and salt, more like an omelette roasted egg.”

Healy is also no stranger to the kitchen.

“I cook for me and my children five days a week ,” she explains.

“I love cooking air-fried Butterfly chicken breast with tenderstem broccoli and brown rice.

“I also love fajitas and Spaghetti Bolognaise. But my favourite dish is chips swimming on a plate with salt and vinegar.”

So, what would be her death row meal?

“That would be Italian.”

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