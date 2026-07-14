Patrick Kielty to stay on as host of The Late Late Show

PRESENTER Patrick Kielty has signed a new contract committing to stay in his Late Late Show role until at least 2028.

This month the star, who took over the show from outgoing presenter Ryan Tubridy in 2023, has signed a new three-year contract with RTÉ.

He has agreed to stay on as the show's presenter until at least 2028, with his deal allowing for up to 30 shows per season.

“Hosting The Late Late Show is one of the greatest gigs in the world and the past three years have been a joy and a privilege,” Kielty said this week.

“The heart of the show will always be our amazing audience and I can’t wait to be part of their Friday nights again from this September,” he added.

Kielty, who hails from Co. Down, is only the fourth person to host the longstanding show, which will be in its 66th season this autumn.

“Patrick has made the Late Late truly his own and the figures, not least the incredible engagement on social media, demonstrate his star power and easy connection with audiences young and old,” RTÉ’s Director of Video Steve Carson said.

“The Late Late celebrates its 66th season this year – so many more great editions and guests to look forward to with Paddy at the helm, including the biggest telly night of the year with The Late Late Toy Show," he added.

Last season, Kielty welcomed a range of guests on the chat show, including Jessie Buckley, Priscilla Presley, Colin Farrell, Margot Robbie, Coleen Rooney, Aisling Bea, John Bon Jovi, Westlife, Gabriel Byrne, Katie Taylor, and Shane Lowry.

It had an average of 385,000 viewers per episode and over 1.46 million streams on RTÉ Player.

Alan Tyler, RTÉ’s Group Head of Entertainment and Music, said he was “absolutely delighted” that Kielty will remain at the helm of The Late Late Show.

“Under his stewardship we have been able to give a new lease of life to the show, reaching audiences on both traditional and new platforms,” he explained.

“The Late Late Show is only at the start of a revolution in that approach, and, with Patrick continuing in the hot seat, we are hugely excited about our plans for forthcoming seasons," he added.

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