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CCTV now mandatory at slaughterhouses across Northern Ireland
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CCTV now mandatory at slaughterhouses across Northern Ireland

LEGISLATION has been passed requiring CCTV to be in place at all slaughterhouses in Northern Ireland.

The Northern Ireland Assembly have approved the law, making closed-circuit television (CCTV) mandatory in slaughterhouses, with the new regulations set to come into force on August 1.

“I am pleased that the Assembly has approved legislation that will make CCTV mandatory in all Northern Ireland slaughterhouses,” DAERA Minister Andrew Muir said this week.

“This will help strengthen protections for animals during unloading, handling, lairage, stunning and slaughter.”

He added: “Improving animal welfare is a priority for me and for my Department.

“The Animal Welfare Pathway sets out an ambitious programme of reform, and I am committed to progressing the measures that will make the greatest difference for animals, owners, councils and the wider public."

The new slaughterhouse regulations follow a public consultation held last year across the North.

While most slaughterhouses were found to be already using CCTV, the new regulations will now ensure “consistency across the sector” by requiring coverage in all areas where live animals are present, retaining footage for 90 days and ensuring access for authorised officers.

“This will bring Northern Ireland into line with the rest of the United Kingdom, strengthen transparency and oversight, support proportionate enforcement and help maintain public confidence in animal welfare standards,”a spokesperspon for Minister Muir’s department explained.

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See More: CCTV, Northern Ireland, Slaughterhouses

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