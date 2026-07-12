Man seriously injured in Co. Antrim after being attacked by masked gang armed with bats

A MAN has been seriously injured in Co. Antrim after being attacked by a gang of up to eight masked men armed with bats.

The incident occurred in the Thornhill Drive area of Ballyclare in the early hours of this morning.

Police have now appealed for information as they look to the track down the attackers, who showed 'a complete disregard for human dignity'.

"At approximately 12.40am this morning, Sunday, July 12, we received a report that a man had been assaulted outside a property in the Thornhill Drive area of the town," said Detective Inspector Gallagher of the PSNI.

"It's understood that the man, aged in his 30s, was assaulted by up to eight masked men armed with bats.

"The victim was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries caused to his leg, head, wrist and arms.

"Those responsible for this attack have shown a complete disregard for human dignity and the rule of the law.

"This attack has also left the victim with lasting physical and psychological trauma — no one deserves to be attacked in this way.

"There is no justification for this violence."

Anyone who witnessed what happened or has information that could assist police with their enquiries is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 64 of July 12.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.