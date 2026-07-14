Irish Post Shop
Saoirse Roanan’s directorial debut selected for prestigious film festival
Entertainment

Saoirse Roanan’s directorial debut selected for prestigious film festival

A SHORT film directed by Saoirse Ronan has been selected for the Venice International Film Festival.

Paper Plane is the Irish actor’s directorial debut.

Ronan also wrote the Screen Ireland-supported film, which stars Martha Malone, Clare Dunne and Tim Creed.

Paper Plane is actor Saoirse Ronan's directorial debut

In total 15 short films will compete for the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

That shortlist has been whittled down from more than 2,500 short film entries.

The official screenings of the selection will take place on September 10 and 11.

Paper Plane was funded by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and BBC Films.

Everything from irishpost.com and the print edition is available on the Irish Post App — plus more! Download it for Android or Apple IOS devices today.

See More: Paper Plane, Saoirse Ronan

Related
Entertainment 2 days ago

Kings brings Irish cinema season to an emotional close

By: Irish Post

Entertainment 3 days ago

How Irish music came back from the brink

By: Mal Rogers

Entertainment 3 days ago

Irish cinema season reaches its finale with Michael Collins screening in London

By: Irish Post

Latest
Business 1 day ago

Jobs boost for Tyrrelstown as Tesco opens new superstore with eye on sustainability

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Teenage boy dies after getting into difficulty in water in Co. Westmeath

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Gardaí appeal for information after man dies in Co. Kildare hit-and-run

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Suspicious device that sparked Belfast security alert declared an 'elaborate hoax'

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

'We've all lost a friend whether you knew him or not': Tributes paid to TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan

By: Gerard Donaghy

News 2 days ago

Firefighters face hostile crowd in Co. Tyrone during one of more than 50 bonfire-related incidents on Eleventh Night

By: Gerard Donaghy