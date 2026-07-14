Saoirse Roanan’s directorial debut selected for prestigious film festival

A SHORT film directed by Saoirse Ronan has been selected for the Venice International Film Festival.

Paper Plane is the Irish actor’s directorial debut.

Ronan also wrote the Screen Ireland-supported film, which stars Martha Malone, Clare Dunne and Tim Creed.

In total 15 short films will compete for the Orizzonti Award for Best Short Film at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

That shortlist has been whittled down from more than 2,500 short film entries.

The official screenings of the selection will take place on September 10 and 11.

Paper Plane was funded by Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland and BBC Films.

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