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Police name young man who died a week on from west Belfast collision
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Police name young man who died a week on from west Belfast collision

TJ Kennedy passed away six days after the road traffic collision

POLICE have named a young man who died a week on from a road traffic collision in west Belfast as 20-year-old TJ Kennedy.

Mr Kennedy, from the Poleglass area, was seriously injured when the motorcycle he was riding was involved in a collision with a car last Sunday, July 5.

He was taken to hospital but passed away on Saturday as a result of his injuries.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what happened," said Detective Inspector Stewart from the PSNI.

"At approximately 6pm on Sunday, July 5 police received a report of a collision involving a blue Volkswagen Touran and silver Yamaha Tracer in the Shaws Road area at its junction with Greenan.

"Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene and Mr Kennedy was taken onward to hospital.

"No other injuries were reported."

DI Stewart urged anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has camera footage that could assist with enquiries to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1279 of July 5.

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