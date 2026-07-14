Funding of €3.7m earmarked for Ireland’s island communities

ISLAND communities across Ireland are set to benefit from a €3.7m injection of Government funding.

Minister for Rural and Community Development and the Gaeltacht, Dara Calleary has confirmed the support for those living on offshore islands off Mayo, Donegal, Galway and Cork.

“A capital funding programme of €2,740,509 has been approved to four local authorities for upgrading works including resurfacing public roads, upgrading piers/slipways, coastal protection and helipads,” a spokesperson for the department said.

“The local authorities in each county will work with the island communities to deliver these upgrades,” they added.

In addition to the capital funding injection, funding of €1m is being provided to support community development organisations on the islands - including support for Comhdháil Oileáin na hÉireann (the Irish Islands Federation) and the local development companies on the non-Gaeltacht islands of Mayo, Galway and Cork.

“This investment in our island communities demonstrates the Government’s commitment to implementing Our Living Islands, the Government’s policy for our islands,” Minister Calleary said.

“The capital works programme supports essential upgrades and repairs to basic infrastructure and improve access for island residents and visitors alike,” he added.

“Community development companies on the islands play a vital role in the delivery of daily services and projects within their own communities.

“I am delighted to provide additional support to enable them continue with this important work and plan for the future.”

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